Isha Ambani wedding in Mumbai tomorrow: Antilla decked up

RIL chief Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani, fiance Anand Piramal, and in-laws, Ajay and Swati Piramal pose for a photo ahead of their daughter Isha’s wedding. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: After the grand pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur over the weekend, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will tie the knot at the latter’s family home, the Antilla, which is one of the world’s most expensive residences, here tomorrow. Unlike the Udaipur affair, which saw a wide ranging guest lists, including former US first-lady Hillary Clinton, global bankers and Bollywood stars, the nuptials are expected to be a smaller affair with a limited number of guests.

A few senior politicians, including Pranab Mukherjee, Prakash Javadekar, Mamta Banerjee, Vijay Rupani, Chandrababu Naidu and Devendra Fadnavis, among others have confirmed their presence, sources said.

However, there was no confirmation on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending or not, police said.

The wedding, which is billed as the India Inc’s most expensive yet, will be held in Ambanis’ private residence located in a tony locality off the Peddar Road. The security arrangements are understandably very high across the locality.

Guests started trickling into the 27-storey tower- house and specially booked hotels nearby starting Tuesday.

The traffic police said the guest movements during the morning peak hours resulted in a bit of snarls.

The guest-list is limited to around 600 and is restricted to close relatives of the families and friends, sources said, adding up to half of the guest list can be immediate family members of the bride and the groom.

An open-air wedding reception is scheduled to be held at a garden in the centre of the swanky BKC business district on Friday evening.

The police said there is already a high presence of their personnel in the area, which will be increased a notch further for the wedding because of the presence of VVIPs.

The 27-storey Antilla has huge wall on the perimeter and is guarded by multiple private guards.

At the Udaipur do, there were choreographed song and dance sequences featuring the Ambani family members, including the bride’s mother Nita and Isha herself. American pop icon Beyonce also performed at the Udaipur event.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)