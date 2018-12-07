Petrol price down by 15% in 2 months. Today’s petrol, diesel rates in top cities

A litre of diesel, on the other hand, costs Rs 65.55 in Delhi, Rs 65.88 in Bengaluru, Rs 68.59 in Mumbai, Rs 69.19 in Chennai and Rs 67.28 in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: With the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remaining non-committal on crude oil supply cut at its Vienna meeting, fuel prices now appear to be heading towards another round of slide in India. Petrol and diesel prices, down by about 15% in the last 2 months, dropped by 40 paise and 41 paise, respectively, today. Petrol costs Rs 70.92 per litre in Delhi, Rs 71.46 in Bengaluru, Rs 76.50 in Mumbai, Rs 73.57 in Chennai and Rs 72.97 in Kolkata.

A litre of diesel, on the other hand, costs Rs 65.55 in Delhi, Rs 65.88 in Bengaluru, Rs 68.59 in Mumbai, Rs 69.19 in Chennai and Rs 67.28 in Kolkata. In November, when crude oil rates fell by around 22% in the international market, petrol prices however fell by only about 9% in India.

Petrol prices had hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4 when crude oil was also trading at higher levels. Since then petrol price has fallen by about 15% while crude oil rates have been down by about 30% over concerns of oversupply and global economic slowdown.

Price chart analysis of petrol and diesel shows that the rate gap between the two automobile fuels have been narrowing down. The rate of decline in petrol prices has not been as sharp as that for diesel. While petrol price is back to where it was in mid-Jan while diesel is struggling to cross April levels. Oil retailers say it is due to a difference in benchmark rates for both fuels.

In the global market, international Brent crude oil futures fell below $60 per barrel early in the session today while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were around $51 per barrel.

Today’s decline comes after crude slumped by almost 3% yesterday which was a result of the OPEC’s failure to announce a decision to cut crude supply.

A surge in crude oil production is largely due to soaring US output, which has jumped by 2.5 million billion barrels per day (bpd) since early 2016 to a record 11.7 million bpd, making the United States the world’s biggest oil producer. The US government has said it turned into a net exporter of petroleum for the first time in 75 years last week thanks to the shale boom.