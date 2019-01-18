Vibrant Gujarat meet: Ambani, Adani, Birla, others line up big investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar mangalam Birla and other industrialists, diplomats and government officials at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Friday. Photo: AP

Gandhinagar: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government, top industry captains today pledged investments at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit today as Prime Minister said that India is poised to be among the top 50 countries of the world when it comes to ease of doing business by 2020.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day event in Gandhinagar today, top executives from companies like Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Russian oil and gas explorer Rosneft and Suzuki Motor Corporation expressed their views of the Modi-led government’s performance in the last four years.

Vibrant Gujarat, a biennial event to draw investment to the state, is a brainchild of Modi when he was the chief minister of the state. The first edition of the summit was held in 2003, which attempted to rekindle investor confidence in a state wracked by a devastating earthquake in 2001 and a communal conflagration in 2002.

Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran in his speech here said that the Vibrant Gujarat summit has set a trend in India on how to bring different stakeholders together towards progress, development and economic growth.

Lauding the BJP-led government in the Centre for its performance in the last five years, Chandrasekaran said that the number of things that have been done in the last five years are enormous and a platform that will propel India for significant growth for several decades to come has been laid.

“We are in discussion with the state government for significantly increasing our capacity at Tata Chemicals to reach 1 million tonnes of soda ash and we have an electric EV plant here (at Sanand). We want to make further investments, not only in building electric vehicles but also in putting lithium-ion battery projects here. We will also be investing in producing renewable energy,” Chandrasekaran said.

Reliance Industries’ Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and India’s richest man said the group has invested close to Rs 3 lakh crore in the state of Gujarat and created and catalyzed over 1 million livelihood opportunities in the state. “In comparison to the past decades, Reliance will double this investment and employment numbers over the next ten years,” Ambani said.

The RIL chairman, who has been attending Vibrant Gujarat summits since the first edition in 2003, said that it was very satisfying to see how every other Indian state has since followed Gujarat’s transformative template. Calling Modi a visionary leader, Ambani said that it is under Modi’s leadership that India has become the fastest growing economy in the world.

The Adani Group is aiming to invest Rs 55,000 crore in the next five years in Gujarat.

“Over the next 5 years, our investments will include the world’s largest Solar Hybrid Park in Khavda. The anticipated investment in this park is Rs. 30,000 crore. We also plan to establish a 1 GW Data Center Park in Mundra, a 1 million tonne copper smelting and refining project, a cement and clinker manufacturing unit in Lakhpat, an integrated lithium-ion battery manufacturing complex and expand our photovoltaic manufacturing capabilities. Overall, we anticipate a total of Rs. 55,000 crore of investment in all these projects,” Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said in his speech today.

Prime Minister Modi has fundamentally reshaped India, Adani said while adding that never in recent history has such a massive segment of the population been given the opportunity for uplift in such a short period.

Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla promised an investment of Rs. 15,000 crore in Gujarat in various sectors.

“Our first step towards India was in Vibrant Gujarat 2017 when we signed an MoU for setting up a stainless steel complex in Mundra with Indian partners. Just within one year of signing the MoU we started construction of our first phase project, which will be completed in a record time of 14 months,” said Guangda Xiang, founder and chairman of Tsingshan Industry, China.

Suzuki Motors CEO Toshihiro Suzuki said the company will continue to introduce cutting-edge technologies in India, along with the Make in India concept, and contribute to sustainable mobility.

Didier Casimiro, global head of downstream for Rosneft – the world’s largest publicly traded oil and gas company, said that Vibrant Gujarat has graduated from an investment promotion event to a forum to forge strong relationships.

Rosneft, which holds a majority stake in Nayara Energy that runs a 20 million tonne per annum refinery at Jamnagar, is looking to invest $850 million for expansion in Gujarat, according to Casimiro.

Heads of five countries — Uzbekistan, Rwanda, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Malta — along with the captains of industry from various sectors and over 30,000 delegates from India and abroad are taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat event.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Modi said, “India is now ready for business. In the last four years, we have jumped 65 places in the global ranking of ease of doing business. I have asked my team to work harder to ensure India is in the top 50 next year.”