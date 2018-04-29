Talent placement key challenge in India: AT Kearney’s Kaushal

AT Kearney’s managing director and country head Vikas Kaushal.

New Delhi: Management consultant firm AT Kearney completed 20 years in India last year, growing from a small 5-6 member team to about 250 consultants across offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, helping clients achieve immediate impact and growing advantage on their most mission-critical issues.

As managing director and country head, Vikas Kaushal has been with the firm for 18 years, working with top clients and even the government, delivering strong results for clients. Kaushal currently leads the Energy and Process Industries Practice for A.T. Kearney’s Asia-Pacific region. He is also a member of the global board of directors and has experience across strategy development, market entry and assessment, business planning, operational improvement, and change management.

Kaushal is proud of the fact that besides the usual consulting, the firm also does a lot of work in the social sector, directly working with less privileged sections of society and NGOs, training people so that they can be positioned in jobs. Even after 18 years, he is still excited about intellectually solving problems for clients and impacting businesses. No two days are the same for him—he is busy meeting clients or travelling and seldom in office. He says that consulting is an ideal job for those who get bored easily. Kaushal has a BE in Chemical Engineering from Panjab University and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Edited excerpts:

What is the mandate for AT Kearney’s India office?

Our most important mandate is focused around growth, to consistently grow and nurture our people, to grow the team and use that in the local market. Of course, growing our top line and bottom line consistently. Then there is a lot of emphasis on topics that Indian talent is good in, for example, digital and analytics. We have a digital centre of excellence and an analytics centre of excellence—both these are serving global bases and clients. We have also built a knowledge centre—a global support centre based in Gurugram where teams are doing research for global clients, so a lot of back end activities happen in India. So, to summarize, our mandate is grow our footprint in India, leverage local talent for global use and build a formidable knowledge and back office base in India.

What, in your opinion, are some megatrends which can impact Indian businesses today?

If India sees continued economic growth and we are able to maintain this trend of 7-8% growth, that fuels in a lot of expansion, demand for products and lot of jobs and value creation. Globally, the advent of technology has impacted lot of front end stuff that is on the consumer facing side, but the impact on back end has not been felt that significantly. Look at huge assets like a steel plant or a refinery that has thousands of machines, where huge amount of data is collected—if they were to start using data mining to improve performance that could lead to a breakthrough impact. As technology gets translated to impact at the back end (manufacturing, into assets) this is going to be a huge trend. It will be a massive disruption opportunity. Also, the increased requirement to be competitive on a global scale is now much more than earlier not only in the home market.

What are some opportunities and challenges that Indian businesses face today?

Growth is a big opportunity, and here I am taking a 5-10 year horizon and I see significant growth opportunities for Indian businesses. We need to continuously leverage Indian talent in all domains. With the economic growth across the world, there will be opportunities for Indian businesses to expand their global footprint. Demand for products is high so Indian business have the opportunity to build assets on a global scale—many businesses are doing this but this will now increase.

In terms of challenges, one relates to talent scarcity. In fact, this is a double edged sword—accessing the right talent, placing the right talent at the right time is a challenge many Indian businesses face.

And finally, Indian companies need to get rid of past practices, of their ways of working and need to adapt faster to newer ways of working, in terms of new technology or even leveraging digitization.

Is India now an attractive destination for investment in the oil and gas sector?

Yes, we are one of the biggest consumers of oil and if you look at the incremental demand for oil, that is amongst the highest in India. If you see from the current levels where is the demand going to grow in the next five years, the two markets are India and China—where demand for oil will grow. Incremental oil will find India as a massive demand centre. That means that if I’m a global oil producer I would want to look at how I leverage this market, what will be my role in the global oil market so it could be role of a supplier or I could participate in the consumption sector or in the distribution.

With the rising oil prices, are alternative fuels the answer to India’s energy needs?

Alternative fuels is a longer term trend which definitely is answer to not only India’s but also the world’s energy requirements. There is no doubt about that! Be it solar or renewable, we are adding capacities at a record pace, our solar and wind capacity is growing but we should not forget that it is not a switch which will go on tomorrow. So look at where oil is going right now. Indian consumption of oil largely is used in the transportation sector, the cars you and I drive, the buses, airplanes etc., and these are not the easiest ones to be replaced with, so renewable energy is going to grow definitely; it is becoming more economical absolutely and it will have a big role to play in future no doubt about that. But it is not growing at that fast a pace that says that because tomorrow the oil price is high we will shift to renewable, we have to live with high oil prices. So it’s not that the oil demand is going to go away, the oil price is driven by global demand and supply phenomena.

If I think of 2020, you would still need to import oil because we can’t ramp up renewable so soon. But in 2050, the world will be very different.