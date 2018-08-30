Bankruptcy court admits insolvency plea against Lavasa Corp

Lavasa Corp owes over ₹3,000 crore to its financial lenders and has land parcels of around 20,000 acres in Maharashtra. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday admitted an insolvency petition against Lavasa Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE-listed infrastructure firm HCC Ltd. Lavasa is the country’s first privately-developed city, some 180 kms from Mumbai.

The tribunal has approved the appointment of Devendra Prasad as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

On Wednesday, presiding officer M.K. Shrawat had heard the petition and reserved the order in the insolvency plea filed by one of its operational lenders Raj infrastructure Development (India) Pvt. Ltd, who had approached the tribunal to recover its dues under the Section 9 of the IBC.

Rohit Gupta, an advocate who appeared for Lavasa Corp Ltd had argued in the tribunal that due to the abrupt environmental restriction the project was disrupted. However, the project subsequently restarted but could not be implemented due to non-cooperation of some of the banks.

“In view of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent circular, there is a default and banks will eventually file an application before the NCLT in future. In these circumstances, the present petition be admitted and any reputed IRP be appointed to carry out corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) process so that interests of all stakeholders including the buyers, can be protected,” Gupta further argued.

The company owes over ₹3,000 crore to its financial lenders and has land parcels of around 20,000 acres in Maharashtra. The value of Lavasa land as valued by a government registered valuer amounts to approximately ₹9,280 crore. Lavasa Corp is jointly held by Hindustan Construction Company Limited (68.7%), Avantha Group (17.18%), Venkateshwara Hatcheries (7.81%) and Vithal Maniar (6.29%).

“Lavasa is a very special urban development project and an initiative well ahead of its time. While shareholders’ interests have been sacrificed, we are hopeful that the pioneering efforts to grow Lavasa into a thriving smart city will now find stewardship in the hands of a new owner, enabled by NCLT,” said Arjun Dhawan, Director & Group CEO, HCC Limited in an exchange filing. “A swift resolution through IBC will benefit all stakeholders, especially customers, who have patiently supported Lavasa through this tumultuous period.”

The company further said in the exchange filing that, the project was severely impacted by a Ministry of Environment notification to stop work for jurisdictional reasons and not for environmental infractions.

“The consequent delay of 1.5 years in obtaining clearances affected the project and brand Lavasa in many ways. Operations slowly came to a stand-still due to paucity of working capital and caused Lavasa’s investors and partners to also step back or defer their investment plans,” the company said, further adding that, “Furthermore, delay in implementation of an approved Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) financial restructuring plan resulted in the project remaining stalled for a further 2.5 years. On 20 September 2017, lenders decided to invoke Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR). However, RBI’s revised guidelines on Stressed Assets dated 12 February 2018, disbanded all earlier restructuring schemes.”