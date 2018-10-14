Cloudtail India posts 27% increase in sales to ₹7,149 crore in FY18

Cloudtail, the largest seller on Amazon India. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture between Amazon Inc. and Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures, posted revenue growth of about 27% during the 2017-18 financial year, according to regulatory filings.

Cloudtail, the largest seller on Amazon India’s online marketplace, reported revenue of ₹7,149.21 crore in 2017-18, compared to ₹5,631.33 crore in the year-ago period, according to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) that were sourced from business intelligence platform Paper VC.

Cloudtail swung to a net loss (after tax) of ₹411 lakhs in the 2017-18 financial year, compared to a net profit of ₹159 lakhs last year. For the year ended March 2018, expenses went up by 26.52% to ₹7,158.66 crore from ₹5,658 crore last year.

Cloudtail also appointed Sumit Sahay as its new chief executive officer during the year.

Prior to the Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon had been steadily pumping in money into its India operations. Mint had reported in November that Amazon India had nearly doubled its authorised capital to ₹31,000 crore ($4.74 billion). So far, Amazon has invested close to $4 billion of its total $5-billion commitment towards India.

While Cloudtail remains the largest seller on Amazon, the online retailer has over the past few years reduced its reliance on Cloudtail and gets a big share of its overall revenues from other large sellers in order to comply with existing foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

Over the past two years, large e-commerce firms in India have been forced to change their legal structures because of FDI laws announced in March 2016 by India that allowed FDI in online marketplaces, but capped the contribution of a single seller to 25% of the marketplace’s overall business. Like Amazon, Flipkart has also reduced its reliance on its largest seller, WS Retail, over the past two years and currently works with other large sellers.

In 2015, about 40% of Cloudtail’s growth was driven by categories such as electronics and fashion, two of the largest categories for Amazon India. Currently smartphone sales account for a majority of Cloudtail’s sales.

Last year, Amazon India’s marketplace arm Amazon Seller Services nearly doubled growth and reported revenue of ₹3,129 crore, compared to ₹2,217 crore the year before. Amazon has also infused capital into its marketplace arm several times over the past 12 months.