Data must be owned by individuals, says Mukesh Ambani
Need to collectively act against data colonisation: RIL chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani at the Vibrant Gujarat summit
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani today came out strongly in favour of storing data locally and not putting it “especially” in the hands of foreigners. Speaking at Vibrant Gujarat summit in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ambani said there was a need to “collectively act against data colonisation”.
The three-day Vibrant Gujarat summit, mostly an annual jamboree organized by the state government to attract investments, started today.
“We will have to migrate data” that had been stored abroad, Ambani said. Data must be owned by individuals and not corporates, “especially not foreigners”, he added.
Data localization is a sensitive issue worldover and more so in India, given that the country of 1.3 billion people has over 1 billion mobile users. With technology developing fast, more and more devices becoming smarter and getting connected and Internet of Things taking over, a genuine concern around leakage of private data has gained ground.
Europe has already taken steps to protect user data with a new law called General Data Protection Regulation. India, too, has taken steps to make sure data is stored on servers located here and not abroad.
