Kerala Floods: Air India to operate Gulf flights from Trivandrum, Kozhikode

Due to heavy rains in Kerala, operations at Kochi airport have been suspended till Saturday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Due to current suspension of flight services at Kochi airport, national carrier Air India said that the flight scheduled to fly from Cochin to Jeddah will operate from Trivandrum Airport on 16 August 2018. The airline also said that “on August 16, our Kochi-Sharjah-Kochi and Kochi-Bahrain-Kochi will operate from/to Kozhikode. All other Kochi-bound flights will operate from/to Trivandrum,” For further assistance, flyers can contact Air India Express control room helpline at 0484 - 2610040, 2610050, the national carrier tweeted. Air passengers travelling from Cochin are facing severe inconveniences due to heavy rains in Kerala.

Airlines had to cancel flights operating to and from Cochin as operations at Kochi airport remain suspended till Saturday. The shutdown of Kochi airport prompted authorities to divert many incoming and outgoing flights to Trivandrum or Kozhikode.

Many airlines said penalties on change in date or cancellation on confirmed tickets to Kochi have been waived off. Vistara, for example, has started special flights from Trivandrum.

Jet Airways also tweeted that considering the current situation in Kochi, they have extended the waiver on penalties for date/ flight change, refund, no-show and fare difference if any, on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Kochi upt o 18 August 2018.

“Due to the ongoing flood situation in Kochi, we’re offering a cancellation/rescheduling fee waiver to all passengers scheduled to travel on 16th, 17th and 18th August 2018,” IndiGo tweeted.

The Civil Aviation Ministry acceded to the state’s request to utilise other airports in Kerala, instead of diverting the flights to Mumbai and other places. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, “We have asked all airlines, domestic and foreign, to reschedule their Cochin flights either from Trivandrum or from Calicut (Kozhikode). For international flights, this will require special dispensation which has been granted considering the emergency. DGCA is coordinating.”

Rains in the state have claimed 80 lives so far. A red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 60 kmph, is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.