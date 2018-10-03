IL&FS group stocks surge up to 20%

Shares of IL&FS group companies had surged up to 20% on Monday as well. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Shares of IL&FS group companies continued to remain in huge demand Wednesday, surging up to 20%.

Shares of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company zoomed 19.79%, IL&FS Transportation Networks surged 19.29% and IL&FS Investment Managers soared 9.91% on the BSE.

Shares of IL&FS group companies had surged up to 20% on Monday also.

In a rare move, the government superseded the board of IL&FS on Monday against the backdrop of debt defaults by some of its group entities that triggered fears of liquidity crunch.

According to its latest balance sheet, IL&FS Group has infrastructure and financial assets exceeding Rs 1,15,000 crore and is struggling to service around Rs 91,000 crore debt.

Meanwhile, the Sensex plummeted 550.51 points, or 1.51%, to end at 35,975.63.

“Despite the government’s decisive move about IL&FS, markets are under relentless pressure on the back of crude oil touching multi-year highs and the rupee hitting fresh all-time lows,” according to Jagannadham Thunuguntla, senior vice-president and research head (wealth), Centrum Broking Ltd.

Domestic markets were closed on Tuesday due to Gandhi Jayanti.

