IL&FS group stocks surge up to 20%
New Delhi: Shares of IL&FS group companies continued to remain in huge demand Wednesday, surging up to 20%.
Shares of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company zoomed 19.79%, IL&FS Transportation Networks surged 19.29% and IL&FS Investment Managers soared 9.91% on the BSE.
Shares of IL&FS group companies had surged up to 20% on Monday also.
In a rare move, the government superseded the board of IL&FS on Monday against the backdrop of debt defaults by some of its group entities that triggered fears of liquidity crunch.
According to its latest balance sheet, IL&FS Group has infrastructure and financial assets exceeding Rs 1,15,000 crore and is struggling to service around Rs 91,000 crore debt.
Meanwhile, the Sensex plummeted 550.51 points, or 1.51%, to end at 35,975.63.
“Despite the government’s decisive move about IL&FS, markets are under relentless pressure on the back of crude oil touching multi-year highs and the rupee hitting fresh all-time lows,” according to Jagannadham Thunuguntla, senior vice-president and research head (wealth), Centrum Broking Ltd.
Domestic markets were closed on Tuesday due to Gandhi Jayanti.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
