RIL, JM Financial bid jointly for Alok Industries
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said on Thursday that it has bid jointly with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd to acquire the debt ridden textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd.
In a clarification to stock exchanges, RIL said it is awaiting the outcome of the process. “Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis and in this process has submitted a bid jointly with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited for resolution of Alok Industries Limited in terms of the IBC code,” said RIL.
“We are awaiting the outcome of the bid and accordingly there is no disclosure required by us at this stage,” RIL said in a BSE filing.
In July 2017, the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had admitted insolvency proceedings against the textile company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The consortium of lenders, led by SBI, is claiming dues of over Rs23,000 crore from Alok Industries.
Latest News »
- Air India recorded 11% revenue growth in FY18: CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola
- Dish TV promoter companies offer to buy 26% stake for Rs3,701 crore
- Google releases new Africa app to beat sluggish internet speeds
- IMF head warns China on exporting debt through ‘Silk Road’
- Bandhan Bank among top 50 most valuable publicly traded firms in India
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
In an election year, investors should stay away from OMCs
What should investors look for in the March quarter results?
Fortis-Manipal revised deal a lesson in having your cake and eating it too
If you thought rising interest rates took a break, think again
US sanctions cheer aluminium shares but geopolitical risks can bite both ways