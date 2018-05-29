BHEL Q4 profit more than doubles to Rs457 crore, but misses expectations

BHEL’s total revenue from operations fell 1% to Rs10,144 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: State-run power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd’s (BHEL’s) Q4 net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, but missed analysts’ expectations.

Net profit rose to Rs457 crore in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs216 crore a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs519 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company incurred tax expenses of around Rs682 crore for the quarter. Total revenue from operations fell 1% to Rs10,144 crore.

At 2.30pm, BHEL shares rose 6% to Rs83.95 per share on BSE.