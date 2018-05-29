BHEL Q4 profit more than doubles to Rs457 crore, but misses expectations
BHEL’s net profit rises to Rs457 crore in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs216 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 02 36 PM IST
Bengaluru: State-run power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd’s (BHEL’s) Q4 net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, but missed analysts’ expectations.
Net profit rose to Rs457 crore in the quarter ended 31 March from Rs216 crore a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs519 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company incurred tax expenses of around Rs682 crore for the quarter. Total revenue from operations fell 1% to Rs10,144 crore.
At 2.30pm, BHEL shares rose 6% to Rs83.95 per share on BSE.
First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 02 36 PM IST
