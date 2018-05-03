Edelweiss Financial Services Q4 net jumps 46% to Rs248 crore

Stock of Edelweiss traded 0.12% down at Rs282.60 on BSE on Thursday.

New Delhi: Edelweiss Financial Services today reported 46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs248.22 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher income from fee and insurance premium as well as fund-based activities.

Net profit in corresponding January-March quarter of 2016-17 was at Rs170.03 crore. Total income rose to Rs2,621.27 crore as against Rs1,937.58 crore in the same period of the preceding year, Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing.

In entire 2017-18, the net profit increased to Rs890.13 crore as against Rs609.31 crore in 2016-17.

Total income during the year rose to Rs8,618.62 crore from Rs6,618.83 crore earlier. Meanwhile, the company’s board on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Rs0.30 per equity share, subject to approval of shareholders, Edelweiss said.

Total assets as on 31 March, 2018 stood at Rs63,513.54 crore as compared to Rs44,823.39 crore by the end of 2016-17. Stock of Edelweiss traded 0.12% down at Rs282.60 on BSE.