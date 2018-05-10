Asian Paints Q4 profit rises 4% to Rs481 crore

Asian Paints shares closed at Rs1214.70 apiece, down 0.77% from the previous close on BSE. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Asian Paints Ltd reported a 4.1% rise in net profit for the March quarter, but missed average analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to Rs481 crore ($71.52 million) in the three months ended 31 March, from Rs462 crore a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Analysts on average expected the Mumbai-based company to post a profit of Rs543 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations gained 2.7%.

Shares of Asian Paints today closed at Rs1214.70 apiece, down 0.77% from the previous close on BSE.