Rajat Gupta fails to have 2012 insider-trading conviction tossed
Rajat Gupta argued that the conviction should be thrown out because US prosecutors failed to prove he got a personal benefit for passing tips to his friend Raj Rajaratnam
Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 10 43 PM IST
Manhattan: A federal appeals court in Manhattan declined to throw out former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. director Rajat Gupta’s 2012 insider-trading conviction, upholding a lower-court ruling.
Gupta, who was released from prison in 2016 after serving 19 months, argued that the conviction should be thrown out because US prosecutors failed to prove he got a personal benefit for passing tips to his friend, billionaire hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam.
First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 10 43 PM IST
More From Companies »
- KPMG special audit finds Reid & Taylor promoters defrauded firm of ₹3,524 crore
- NCLT to decide on Essar Steel shareholders’ proposal by 31 January
- GoAir grounds 7 P&W engines-powered A320 Neo planes
- Eli Lilly to buy Loxo Oncology in $8 billion cancer push
- Ford plans new wireless tech for cars starting 2022
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Indian Science Congress Association to form monitoring panel
- KPMG special audit finds Reid & Taylor promoters defrauded firm of ₹3,524 crore
- Bitcoin pushes past $4,000 as technical gauge turns positive
- US top court rejects Exxon in climate change document dispute
- NCLT to decide on Essar Steel shareholders’ proposal by 31 January
Mark to Market »
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers
- Indians’ love for loans is showing in their increasing indebtedness
- Higher room tariffs are yet to sweeten return on capital for hotel chains
- Are lower crude prices enough to bring aviation sector’s mojo back?
- Not just lower taxes, evasion too a factor in the GST shortfall