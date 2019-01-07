Rajat Gupta fails to have 2012 insider-trading conviction tossed

Rajat Gupta was released from prison in 2016 after serving 19 months. Photo: AFP

Manhattan: A federal appeals court in Manhattan declined to throw out former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. director Rajat Gupta’s 2012 insider-trading conviction, upholding a lower-court ruling.

Gupta, who was released from prison in 2016 after serving 19 months, argued that the conviction should be thrown out because US prosecutors failed to prove he got a personal benefit for passing tips to his friend, billionaire hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam.