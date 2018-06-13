Zoomcar brings electric vehicles to Kolkata, increases its share in fleet

Zoomcar co-founder Greg Moran says there were 4,000 electric vehicles offered on the platform nationally, which would be increased by another 2,000 by the end of the year. Photo: Mint.

Kolkata:Zoomcar, the self-drive car rental firm, would increase the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in its fleet to 2,000 by December this year, a company official said on Wednesday.

Zoomcar on Wednesday started offering EVs on its platform in Kolkata after Mysuru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Initially, 50 Rs.e2o’ vehicles manufactured by Mahindra would be pressed into service by Zoomcar in the metropolis. “Zoomcar has partnered with Mahindra to provide green mobility solutions in Kolkata. Initially, 50 electric vehicles will be offered on the platform,” co-founder of Zoomcar Greg Moran told reporters in Kolkata.

Moran said, presently there were 4,000 electric vehicles offered on the platform nationally, which would be increased by another 2,000 by the end of the year.

“Presently, the percentage of such vehicles is 10%, which is expected to go up to 25% by 2019, and 50% by 2020,” he said.

The electric cars could be used as a personal car by subscribing to the ZAP Subscribe service by paying a monthly fee of Rs9,999, he said.

Persons subscribing to this service would be able to rent out to others when not using by registering on the ZAP app of Zoomcar from where the bookings would generate.

Moran said Zoomcar would share 75% of the revenue with the person renting out the car to others and balance to be retained by it. CEO of Mahindra Electric Mahesh Babu said that so far, 4,500 EVs had been sold by the company.

Zoomcar also offers bicycles sharing platform at New Town and Salt Lake near the metropolis.