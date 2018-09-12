Reliance Jio offering cashback on recharge of popular Rs 399 plan

Jio’s popular Rs 399 plan offers 126 GB of data for a validity of 84 days. Photo: Mint

As Jio celebrates its second anniversary, the telecom operator has announced a new offer for its subscribers. The telecom operator is offering cashback worth Rs 100 on recharge of its popular Rs 399 plan. But to avail this offer, Jio subscribers have to make the payment through PhonePe on MyJio app. The Rs 399 plan will effectively cost Rs 299. The offer is only applicable on first transaction done through PhonePe during the offer period. Or in other words, a user can avail the cashback offer only once during the offer period.

When Jio subscribers chose the Rs 399 plan on MyJio app, they will get an instant cashback of Rs 50 upfront. In addition, those who pay via PhonePe will get another Rs 50 cashback. Thus it will bring effective price of the recharge plan down to Rs 299. The Jio’s latest offer will be valid till September 21, 2018.

Jio’s popular Rs 399 plan offers 126 GB of data for a validity of 84 days. Or in other words, it offers 42GB per month on average. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS free per day. The daily FUP limit is 1.5GB after which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps.

Jio’s offer on Rs 399 recharge plan

How to avail the Jio cashback offer through MyJio App

Login to MyJio app and click on Recharge tab.

Click on “Buy” button to move to Payment Page.

Select PhonePe as your payment option if you want to get additional Rs 50 cashback on the PhonePe offer.

Sign in to your PhonePe account after confirming your number and OTP.

A Jio user can avail the cashback offer only once during the offer period. The cashback shall be provided as PhonePe Gift voucher and shall be credited in customer PhonePe account within 24 hours of successful completion of the transaction.

