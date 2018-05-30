ICICI Bank to probe whistleblower allegations against Chanda Kochhar

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar has come under scrutiny for her alleged role in the Videocon loan case involving her husband and NuPower Renewables founder Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group’s Venugopal Dhoot. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: ICICI Bank Ltd has instituted an independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by an anonymous whistleblower against MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, the private sector lender said on Wednesday.

Without detailing the allegations, ICICI Bank in a regulatory filing said the inquiry will be headed by an independent and credible person. “The scope of inquiry would be comprehensive and include all relevant matters arising out of and in the course of examination of the facts and wherever warranted, use of forensics/email reviews and record of statements of relevant personnel, etc.,” the filing said.

The allegations are related to ‘conflict of interest’ over a time and ‘quid pro quo’ in course of Kochhar’s work in dealing with certain borrowers.

Chanda Kochhar has come under scrutiny for her alleged role in the Videocon loan case involving her husband and NuPower Renewables founder Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group’s Venugopal Dhoot.

Sebi has started proceedings against ICICI Bank Ltd for non-disclosure of information in the matter of alleged conflict of interest in the grant of loans to the Videocon group, Mint reported on 25 May. ICICI Bank has told NSE that Sebi has sent the bank and Chanda Kochhar, its MD and CEO, a notice alleging violation of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) and for not making adequate disclosures, the report said.

Mint reported on 12 April that Sebi was probing alleged corporate governance and disclosure lapses at the bank.