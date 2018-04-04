JSW Steel posts record 16.27 million tonne output
New Delhi: JSW Steel on Wednesday posted its highest monthly and quarterly crude steel production as of 31 March—1.52 million tonne (MT) and 4.31 MT, respectively.
During the entire 2017-18, the company produced 16.27 MT, which also is its highest annual output, JSW Steel said in a statement. “The monthly production of 1.52 MT for March signifies a capacity utilisation of 101%,” it said.
The production last month was high as compared to 1.45 MT during the same month in 2016-17. The output in January-March stood at at 4.31 MT, up 5% from the production in the year-ago quarter.
The annual output grew 3% to 16.27 MT from 15.80 MT in the preceding financial year. JSW Steel, which has a capacity of 18 MTPA, is a part of the diversified $12 billion JSW Group with presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports. The company is in expansion mode and aims to raise its capacity to 40 MTPA by 2030.
Latest News »
- Four US gas pipeline data systems shut down as cyberattack hits
- Fund-raising via NCDs drop 83% to Rs4,975 crore in FY 18
- Jaya Bachchan, 13 others take Rajya Sabha oath
- TDP chief meets Kejriwal to garner support for no-confidence vote against Modi govt
- BMW launches limited edition of 3 Series sedan priced up to Rs47.30 lakh
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?
Insolvency may suspend many rights but not the minority’s right to disclosures
Defence PSUs: where big is not beautiful
Is Bajaj Auto losing the game in motorcycles on home turf?
Reliance Jio spurs investment in content, but returns are nowhere in sight