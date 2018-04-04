JSW Steel posts record 16.27 million tonne output

JSW Steel is in expansion mode and aims to raise its capacity to 40 MTPA by 2030. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Wednesday posted its highest monthly and quarterly crude steel production as of 31 March—1.52 million tonne (MT) and 4.31 MT, respectively.

During the entire 2017-18, the company produced 16.27 MT, which also is its highest annual output, JSW Steel said in a statement. “The monthly production of 1.52 MT for March signifies a capacity utilisation of 101%,” it said.

The production last month was high as compared to 1.45 MT during the same month in 2016-17. The output in January-March stood at at 4.31 MT, up 5% from the production in the year-ago quarter.

The annual output grew 3% to 16.27 MT from 15.80 MT in the preceding financial year. JSW Steel, which has a capacity of 18 MTPA, is a part of the diversified $12 billion JSW Group with presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports. The company is in expansion mode and aims to raise its capacity to 40 MTPA by 2030.