JSW Steel posts record 16.27 million tonne output

JSW Steel posted its highest monthly and quarterly crude steel production —1.52 million tonne (MT) and 4.31 MT, respectively
Last Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 02 18 PM IST
PTI
JSW Steel is in expansion mode and aims to raise its capacity to 40 MTPA by 2030. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Wednesday posted its highest monthly and quarterly crude steel production as of 31 March—1.52 million tonne (MT) and 4.31 MT, respectively.

During the entire 2017-18, the company produced 16.27 MT, which also is its highest annual output, JSW Steel said in a statement. “The monthly production of 1.52 MT for March signifies a capacity utilisation of 101%,” it said.

The production last month was high as compared to 1.45 MT during the same month in 2016-17. The output in January-March stood at at 4.31 MT, up 5% from the production in the year-ago quarter.

The annual output grew 3% to 16.27 MT from 15.80 MT in the preceding financial year. JSW Steel, which has a capacity of 18 MTPA, is a part of the diversified $12 billion JSW Group with presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports. The company is in expansion mode and aims to raise its capacity to 40 MTPA by 2030.

First Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 02 18 PM IST
