BPCL third-quarter profit slips 6%
BPCL’s profit for the quarter ended 31 December stood at Rs2,144 crore compared with Rs2,272 crore last year
Last Published: Fri, Feb 09 2018. 07 53 PM IST
Bengaluru: State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) on Friday posted a near 6% fall in third-quarter profit, but still marginally beat analysts’ estimates.
Profit for the quarter ended 31 December stood at Rs2,144 crore ($332.93 million) compared with Rs2,272 crore last year, the company said in a filing.
Analysts on average had expected the refiner to post a profit of Rs2,118 crore, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.
Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.89 per barrel for the quarter ended 31 December, from $5.90 per barrel in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 9.5% to Rs70,195 crore.
First Published: Fri, Feb 09 2018. 07 53 PM IST
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
RBI monetary policy wears a party hat for bonds and banks
Amazon looks set to take the lead in India, with or without Flipkart
Is job growth finally back on the track?
Banks recover a pitiful proportion of massive amounts of bad loans they have written off
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market