Mukesh Ambani launches Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband services
At RIL’s 41st AGM, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani today launched Reliance Jio GigaFiber, its fixed line fiber-based broadband services
Mumbai: After creating a storm with its cheap mobile internet services, Reliance Jio today launched its fiber-based fixed line broadband services. At its annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio GigaFiber service.“We will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions,” Mukesh Ambani said at RIL AGM.
He said Jio GigaFiber will enable households access ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from living room, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping and immersive experiences.
For merchants and small businesses, fixed-line broadband Jio GigaFiber will empower small owner-driven business to compete on level terms with larger businesses, Ambani said. For large enterprises, fixed-line broadband will provide them the ability to compete in the global marketplace, using digital tools and techniques that are powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he added.
Reliance Jio is targeting 5 crore Jio GigaFiber home customers and 3 crore small merchants and shop-keepers.
Pointing out that India lags behind significantly in the fixed line broadband market because of poor infrastructure, Ambani said India ranks 134th globally in the segment.
Mukesh Ambani predicted that optical fixed line broadband is the future and is confident that Reliance Jio will take India to the top 5 in fixed line broadband services globally in the coming years.
