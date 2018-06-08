Tata Motors global sales up 24% to 107,343 units in May

Jaguar Land Rover sold 48,786 cars in May. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd on Friday reported 24% rise in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, to 107,343 units in May. It had sold 86,385 units in May last year.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in May 2018 stood at 40,989 units, up 45% from 28,310 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company’s global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 66,354 units, 14% higher that 58,075 units in May 2017.

Global sales of JLR were 48,786 units. Jaguar wholesale units for the month were 15,320 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesale stood at 33,466 vehicles. JLR had sold a total of 47,131 units in May 2017.