Hindustan Unilever Q4 profit rises 14% to Rs1,351 crore
Hindustan Unilever’s profit for the period ended 31 March came in at Rs1,351 crore compared with Rs1,183 billion crore a year ago
Last Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 04 20 PM IST
Bengaluru: Diversified consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported an about 14% increase in profit on Monday, helped by higher sales in its home care business.
Profit for the period ended 31 March came in at Rs1,351 crore ($200.10 million) compared with Rs1,183 billion crore a year ago, the company said.
Revenue from company’s home care segment, which includes brands such as Surf Excel and Vim, rose 3.26% to Rs3,102 crore.
First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 04 15 PM IST
