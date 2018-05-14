Hindustan Unilever Q4 profit rises 14% to Rs1,351 crore

Revenue from Hindustan Unilever’s home care segment, which includes brands such as Surf Excel and Vim, rose 3.26% to Rs3,102 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Diversified consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported an about 14% increase in profit on Monday, helped by higher sales in its home care business.

Profit for the period ended 31 March came in at Rs1,351 crore ($200.10 million) compared with Rs1,183 billion crore a year ago, the company said.

