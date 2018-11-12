Q2 results: Jet Airways posts third straight loss on fuel costs

Jet Airways had a negative net worth as on 30 September, with current liabilities exceeding current assets. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Bengaluru: Jet Airways (India) Ltd, India’s biggest full-service carrier, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by higher fuel expenses. A combination of rising oil prices, high fuel taxes, a weak rupee, low fares and intense competition have pulled down airline profitability in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market which is growing at 20% annually.

Losses came in at ₹1,297 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of ₹496.3 crore a year earlier. Fuel expenses jumped 58.6% to ₹2,420 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 9.5%.

Jet Airways, part-owned by Etihad Airways PJSC, has been facing financial difficulties but has said it can cut costs and inject funds to keep flying.

The company said in August it would cut costs in excess of ₹2,000 crore in two years and planned to raise funds by selling a stake in its frequent flyer programme.

Jet Airways had a negative net worth as on 30 September, with current liabilities exceeding current assets, the airline said.

Earlier this month, a media report said Tata Group is in talks to buy a majority stake in the airline and its frequent flyer programme, JetPrivilege. Tata Group aims to buy the 51% stake owned by founder Naresh Goyal and Etihad’s 24% holding, the report added.