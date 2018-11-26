GOQii raises funds in series-B round led by Mitsui

GOQii CEO Vishal Gondal. File Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Preventive healthcare platform GOQii Monday said it has raised an undisclosed sum in series-B round of funding led by Mitsui & Co Ltd of Japan.

Mitsui’s investment will enable GOQii to penetrate further across India and will also mark its entry into Japan. Given its ageing population and focus on preventive healthcare, Japan is ripe for the entry of players like GOQii, the company said in a statement.

The latest round also saw the addition of several new investors, including Galaxy Digital and Denlow Investment Trust, it added.

The company, however, did not disclose the amount it has raised in this funding round.

“We have spent the last few years in validating our platform and forging partnerships with global insurance and healthcare providers. We are very excited to partner with Mitsui to drive the next phase of our growth,” GOQii CEO Vishal Gondal said.

GOQii’s product offering is highly complementary to our portfolio of healthcare investments in India and globally and we see several areas of immediate collaboration between us and GOQii, Mitsui Healthcare & Service Business Unit COO Koji Nagatomi said.

Mitsui also sees a strong potential for GOQii to enter the Japanese market and is ready to help the firm achieve its vision and ambitions, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.