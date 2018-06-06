We care about individual’s personal choice: Livspace co-founder Ramakant Sharma

Ramakant Sharma, co-founder and COO of Livspace.

When Livspace started operations in Bengaluru, my co-founder Anuj and I premised that homeowners would shop for room interiors much like they shop for other e-commerce products.

We facilitated that by creating looks—shoppable designs for all rooms. You could select a picture on the Livspace website, personalize it, and we would create your home just like the picture, including the products and services. This was the first true WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) experience in the industry.

But we were also testing assisted sales with a few interior designers on our payroll. By mid-year, it was clear that the assisted sales model was the only way to go—consumers wanted a WYSIWYG experience, but with a design expert to guide them. Hence, to reach our goal of designing one in every 10 homes in Indian metros by 2022, we needed to scale and scale fast—bringing interior designers aboard in big numbers.

It was then that we decided to build the biggest design community in India. But we could not stop at big, we wanted the community to be both efficient and proficient. So, in July 2016, we opened our doors to Livspace design partners and equipped them with Canvas, our proprietary SaaS product that automated design.

Canvas helps our design partners to design better and faster. Since the launch, we have received over 20,000 applications from freelance interior designers across just four cities, and over 2,000 designers are actively designing for Livspace—making up to six times the money they made earlier. In fact, 80% of our revenue comes from our design partner community.

As a result, more and more homeowners are getting access to great, hassle-free design for their homes.