IndiGo vs AirAsia vs GoAir: Flight ticket offers compared

IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting as low as Rs 999 to flyers. Photo: reuters

New Delhi: Airlines IndiGo, GoAir and AirAsia have launched several discount schemes keeping in view the festive season. These airlines are offering a host of discount offers on both domestic and international flights.

Here are the details of the offers on domestic and international flight tickets.

IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting as low as Rs 999 to flyers.The offer is available for IndiGo’s domestic flyers across 59 destinations as part of the airline’s four-day festival sale. On offer are 10 lakh seats. Bookings of flight tickets for the four-day ‘festive sale’ offer started on Monday for travel between 18 September 2018 and 30 March 2019, IndiGo said. The offer also gives international flyers a chance to book tickets starting at Rs 3,199.

AirAsia announced a new scheme offering discounted fares starting as low as Rs 1,399 for international flights and Rs 999 for domestic travel under a limited period offer. The sale of tickets for the 8-day booking window started Saturday mid-night for travel between 19 February 2019 and 26 November 2019. This offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia’s Group network — AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X — the airline said. The discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

Also Read: Jet Airways offers discounts on 25 lakh seats in new sale

Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in a new flash sale, as part of a promotional scheme. The sale will end on 5 September 2018 and this offer is applicable for travel between 3 September 2018 and 31 March 2019. GoAir stated on its website that the flight ticket offer will be available on a first-come first-served basis.