Apps that let you book co-working spaces

New Delhi: Co-working spaces are not new and their benefits have been talked about at length. In the gig economy, what many entrepreneurs need is a co-working space on demand. Imagine booking a desk or room for just an hour, and at a moment’s notice. Sort of like an Uber for co-working spaces. Well! There are apps that let you do just that

myhq

One of the best known names in this space, the myHQ app, can be downloaded on both Android and iOS. It lets you book co-working spaces whenever you need them. The firm charges for a single visit, or you can pay for five visits. There’s also a plan allowing 22 visits. The work hours can be spread over one year and you can go to any of myHQ’s locations.

Awfis

Among the options that Awfis offers is “Mobility Solutions”, which lets you book a space in any of its 55 centres spread across nine cities. You can also book meeting rooms to meet your team, and more.

Breathing Room

With Breathing Room, you can pay by the hour for an office space, when you need it. You can book a desk for as low as ₹79 per hour. Entire boardrooms and cabins are also available. The company operates across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru.

LiquidSpace

While LiquidSpace doesn’t have much to offer in India, this one is well suited for entrepreneurs travelling abroad. It has spaces in 600 cities and is one of the best known services for those who need co-working spaces on the go.