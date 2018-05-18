Anil Kumar Jha appointed CMD of Coal India

CIL is a state-owned coal mining company headquartered in Kolkata. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Anil Kumar Jha has been appointed as the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Coal India Limited, the Personnel Ministry said on Friday.

Jha, at present the CMD of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, has been appointed to the post till his superannuation i.e. 31 January 2020, it said in an order.

CIL is a state-owned coal mining company headquartered in Kolkata.