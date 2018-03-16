Speciality Restaurants’ Anjan Chatterjee to hand over operations to son

Speciality Restaurants’ founder Anjan Chatterjee. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: Speciality Restaurants Ltd, the company that runs the Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta restaurant chains, is restructuring its operations as founder and managing director Anjan Chatterjee, 59, prepares to move into the role of a mentor, handing over the reins of day-to-day operations to his 25-year-old son, Avik Chatterjee.

The company has turned 25, and it is time for it to find new leaders to take on day-to-day operations, Anjan Chatterjee said.

The company is also hiring people in key positions, he added. Led by his son, the company is now starting several new restaurants, both in India and abroad. Under a franchise arrangement, new restaurants are to be launched in West Asia and London, according to Anjan Chatterjee.

Speciality Restaurants currently has outlets in Doha, Colombo, Dhaka and Tanzania. A new restaurant in Dubai is to be launched under franchise arrangement next month. Operations in West Asia are to be further expanded by the franchise partner, Anjan Chatterjee said.

Alongside, to shore up revenue streams and profitability, Speciality Restaurants is likely to take over the entire food court of “one of India’s best performing shopping malls”, adding a new line of business, Anjan Chatterjee said, declining to divulge further details because the deal has not been closed yet.

Over the next two years, the company will be spending around Rs40 crore to launch new stores and expand existing restaurants, according to Anjan Chatterjee. Mainland China remains the flagship line of restaurants contributing around 50% of the company’s revenue. The focus, going forward, will be Chinese and other variants of Oriental cuisine.

At the same time, the company has closed some of its Mainland China restaurants to shore up profitability. Various other sub-brands under Mainland China are being launched to cater to different socio-economic segments, Anjan Chatterjee said.

His son Avik was instrumental in setting up new restaurant chains such as Hoppipola and Cafe Mezzuna. He is leading the launch of a micro-brewery in Kolkata, Anjan Chatterjee said.