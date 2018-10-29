Grey Group acquires majority stake in digital agency Autumn Worldwide

Photo: iStock

New Delhi: WPP Plc-owned Grey Group on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in independent social media and digital marketing agency Autumn Worldwide. Founded in 2005 by Anusha Shetty and Abhay Rajankar as a brand consulting and advertising company, Autumn Worldwide pivoted to social media and digital agency which provides a multitude of services, including digital and social media campaigns, influencer and blogger marketing, online reputation management, content marketing, marketing Big Data and insights and Command Center Management Services (CCMS).

Shetty will continue to head the Autumn operations while working closely with Nirvik Singh, chairman and chief executive for Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, to set the overall strategic digital growth plan for the region.

“Grey has a strategic plan to increase its digital footprint in the region. Having Autumn as our partner ensures we have a digital and social media agency with expertise across the digital landscape. They are a forward-thinking company who share our common vision of a world-class digital eco-system that will deliver only the very best to our clients. Combining creative, digital, data and technology will strengthen our presence not only in India, but also throughout the region,” said Singh in a statement.

Headquartered in Bengaluru with offices in Mumbai and Delhi, Autumn is over 165 people strong. Their client roster includes fast moving consumer goods firm PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser Group, luggage maker Samsonite, PVR Cinemas, Exide Life Insurance and Tata Salt among others.

“The convergence of consumers and mediums has already happened, and agencies need to not just reflect this thinking, but be a part of that journey. Grey’s famously effective 100-year history in creative thinking combined with Autumn’s 13-year young fervour to constantly unlearn and learn across data, creativity, and mediums creates a potent agency of the future,” said Anusha Shetty, CEO of Autumn Worldwide.

Grey Group offers advertising, digital and experiential services to brands across its offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru. In India, it handles clients such as Britannia Industries, apparel and textile maker Raymond, drugmaker Cipla Ltd, Dell, chocolate maker Ferrero Rocher, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC Ltd, Procter & Gamble and Swedish car maker Volvo Car Corp among others.