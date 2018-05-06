JSW defers plans to tap PE fund for ports expansion

JSW clocked a pre-tax profit of Rs735 crore in the fiscal year to March 2018. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW group has deferred a private equity infusion into its ports arm as the deal to acquire APM Terminals’ stake in the Pipavav Port in Gujarat has been delayed, top officials have said.

JSW Ports will instead be looking at a pre-IPO placement from private equity funds in early 2020 and will go for a listing immediately afterwards. “Right now, I think we have deferred it,” Jindal, the group chairman, told PTI, when asked about the progress on private equity infusion.

B.V.J.K. Sharma, the chief executive and joint managing director of JSW Infrastructure, the holding company of the ports business, concurred on the deferment of private equity infusion, stating that it was planned keeping the Pipavav acquisition in mind. “We were looking at Pipavav acquisition and they have deferred it now. When there is no need, things get deferred,” Sharma told PTI.

In June 2017, there were media reports that APM was looking at selling its majority stake in the listed ports company as part of a global strategy, 12 years after first investing in the asset. One report also pointed to JSW being the frontrunner. Sharma said under the revised plan, the company which primarily counts on JSW group companies for its cargo handling, plans to invest through internal accruals and will look at a round of PE infusion ahead of its initial public offering. It plans to have the PE investment by early-2020, which will be followed by a listing in late-2020, he said.

The company, which has a capacity to handle 75 million tonne cargo per annum across assets and targeting to increase it to 200 MTPA in three years, clocked a pre-tax profit of Rs735 crore in the fiscal year to March 2018. It is targeting to increase this to Rs750 crore in the current fiscal year and take it up to Rs2,400 crore by fiscal year 2021, when the listing is planned, Sharma said.

Sharma explained that there is some work happening at its plant in Dolvi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, which will restrict the growth in bottomline but hinted that once it is completed by 2020, there will be faster growth. There is a plan to double capacity at its flagship port in Jaigad in the Ratnagiri district to 80 MTPA, Sharma said, adding rather than putting up assets by itself, it will be looking at tie-ups to expand the capacity.

The doubling of capacity will entail an investment of Rs4,500 crore, he said, adding not all of it may be done by the company itself as funds will also come in from partners. It is in talks with major container lines to have a facility dedicated to container movement in the port, and will also be looking at other commodity-specific aspects like liquefied petroleum gas and chemicals.

JSW also plans to create a port-based city around the Jaigad port, he said, adding some discussions have taken place with the Maharashtra Maritime Board regarding the same. Sharma said establishing a rail connectivity for the port will be crucial for increasing the addressable hinterland that will be served by it. The company has invested Rs2,700 crore in the port project located adjacent to the group’s thermal power plant.