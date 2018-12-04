HDFC Bank app glitch: You can download older version from today

HDFC Bank rolled out the new application on 27th November at its annual Digital Innovation Summit . Photo: HT

After seven days of furore from agitated customers, HDFC Bank has decided to revert to its new mobile banking application. In a circular, the bank stated that affected customers will be able to use the old app from 5 pm on December 4. The customers who are already using the older version of the application can continue to use it, the bank said.

HDFC Bank rolled out the new application on 27th November at its annual Digital Innovation Summit. With features like biometric access, HDFC Bank was planning to add extra security layers for the customers. Out of 4.3 crore customers, 6.5 lakh were unable to use the new mobile banking application for the past few days. Several users including Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal have taken to Twitter to complain about the malfunctioning app.

CTO needs to look for another job. @HDFC_Bank — Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) December 2, 2018

The exact reason of the technical glitch in the new app is not disclosed by the private sector lender. HDFC bank has expressed deep regret and offered sincere apologies for the inconvenience on Twitter.

The bank has assured the customers that there has been no breach of data with banks’s new app. There has been no loss of customer data nor security issues, the bank clarified.

(With inputs from agencies)