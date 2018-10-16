IndiGo to start flights to Male from Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi

Male will be a daily operations from Kochi and five-times per week from Mumbai, IndiGo said.

New Delhi: IndiGo is expanding its overseas network with the launch of flight services to Male and Phuket from next month. IndiGo is introducing non-stop flights between Male’ and Kochi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with effect from 15 November 2018, the carrier mentioned on its website. Male will be connected to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi, while services to Phuket will be operated from Delhi, IndiGo said.

Male will be a daily operations from Kochi and five times per week from Mumbai, the airline said, adding that the services on the Bengaluru-Male route will be operated twice a week.The Delhi-Phuket flight will operate six times in a week, it added.

Commenting on the new international services, IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter had earlier said, “We are pleased to announce Male and Phuket as our 13th and 14th international destination effective November. We will operate direct flights to Male from three key cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi. And we will also operate non-stop flights between Delhi and Phuket.”

Both Male and Phuket are key markets for IndiGo and it sees great potential in the growth of tourism from India with these two new destinations.

IndiGo is the country’s largest airline by market share and has a fleet of 192 aircraft and more than 400 aircraft on order.

IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, faces tough competition in the market where carriers are struggling to remain profitable despite rise in fuel prices and weakening rupee.

Wadia group budget carrier GoAir had made its international debut on 11 October with a flight with an Airbus A320Neo plane to tourist hub Phuket in Thailand from New Delhi. The airline on Sunday launched its second international route with non-stop air services to Male, from Mumbai. Besides Mumbai, GoAir will also fly to Male from New Delhi.