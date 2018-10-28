ZipGo acquires Supreme Transport to create presence in Mumbai, Pune

Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Agarwal, Jitender Kumar and Pritesh Gupta, ZipGo reserves seats for commuters on its buses through an app, similar to cab aggregators like Uber and Ola

Bengaluru: Bus aggregator ZipGo Technologies Pvt. Ltd, acquired a 100% stake in Supreme Transport to expand its presence to Pune and Mumbai, the company said in a statement. Prashant Mohite, the current chief operating officer (CEO) of Supreme Transport, will continue to serve as CEO of the Pune-based transport company.

Supreme Transport has a fleet of 150 buses, which provide intra-city bus services to commuters in areas including Hinjewadi and Magarpatta. The bus service operates under MetroZip and CityZip, and its fleet consists of 36-seater, deluxe and air-conditioned buses. The company claims that it serves about 23,000 customers everyday generating revenue of more than Rs42 crore per year from intra-city rides and other services.

“This is our first acquisition, and a very sizable one at that. Supreme Transport is a clear market leader in Pune. ZipGo did not have a presence in Pune and hence this acquisition is operationally synergistic as well,” said Pritesh Gupta, chief operating officer (COO) of ZipGo. “We will leverage ZipGo’s technology platform to improve customer experience and increase ridership in Pune. The combined business is undisputedly the largest technology driven, B2C bus company in India on all metrics including cities, fleet size, employees, rides per day, and most importantly, revenues. We already operate inter-city bus service between our key hubs including Delhi-Jaipur and Bangalore-Hyderabad. This acquisition will now also enable us to launch the Mumbai-Pune bus service, which is one of the most popular routes in India,” added Gupta.

The focus on the Mumbai-Pune route comes after ZipGo had to shut down services in Bengaluru as Karnataka State Transport Department officials raided its office, alleging the company violated rules and operating without permit.

Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Agarwal, Jitender Kumar and Pritesh Gupta, ZipGo reserves seats for commuters on its buses through an app, similar to cab aggregators like Uber and Ola.

The company has raised about $8.6 million in capital so far from investors including Orios Venture Partners, Omidyar and Ventureast. The company is in talks to raise a fresh round from Essel Group, Mint had reported. One of its competitors, Shuttle, owned by Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd., raised $11 million in a funding round led by Amazon India, Alexa Fund and Dentsu Ventures.