AirAsia offers: Domestic flight tickets start at Rs850, international Rs1,999

The AirAsia offer is applicable to domestic and international flight ticket bookings from its website or mobile app between 26 March and 1 April
Last Published: Sun, Mar 25 2018. 09 43 PM IST
PTI
The flight fares would be applicable for travel between 1 October and 28 May 2018, AirAsia said in a statement.

New Delhi: AirAsia on Sunday announced flight fares as low as Rs850 to domestic destinations and Rs1,999 for international flights, if tickets are booked from its website or mobile app between 26 March and 1 April.

The flight fares would be applicable for travel between 1 October and 28 May 2018, the airline said in a statement. “The promotional one way all-in fares start from Rs850 and the discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile application,” it said.

Flight tickets to international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket and Melbourne can also be booked at as low as Rs1,999, the statement said. AirAsia has services to domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Ranchi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, Indore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Guwahati, Chennai and Kolkata, it said.

The promotional offers can be availed for these destinations, the statement added.

First Published: Sun, Mar 25 2018. 09 43 PM IST
