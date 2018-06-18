AU Small Finance Bank to raise Rs1,000 crore from Temasek to fuel growth
AU Small Finance Bank says it received shareholders approval to raise Rs1,000 crore from Singapore-based Temasek—its largest primary capital infusion
New Delhi:AU Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has received shareholders approval to raise Rs1,000 crore from Singapore-based investment firm Temasek.
This would be the largest primary capital infusion in the bank and its first ever since its last raise in 2011-12, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.
Its Rs1,913 crore IPO last year was a complete Offer-for-Sale with no infusion in the bank, it said.
AU Bank’s shareholders include IFC, Warburg Pincus, Chrys Capital and Kedaara Capital.
It said the bank clocked a strong disbursement growth of more than 60%, AUM growth of about 50% and mobilized Rs8,000 crore of deposits, in 2017-18.
As of 31 March 2018, AU Bank had expanded its branch network to over 500 touch points including 306 bank branches, 97 asset centers, 89 BC outlets, 23 offices and 292 ATMs.
