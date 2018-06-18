 AU Small Finance Bank to raise Rs1,000 crore from Temasek to fuel growth - Livemint
AU Small Finance Bank to raise Rs1,000 crore from Temasek to fuel growth

AU Small Finance Bank says it received shareholders approval to raise Rs1,000 crore from Singapore-based Temasek—its largest primary capital infusion

Last Published: Mon, Jun 18 2018. 05 25 PM IST
PTI
The AU Bank's Rs1,913 crore IPO last year was a complete Offer-for-Sale with no infusion in the bank.
New Delhi:AU Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has received shareholders approval to raise Rs1,000 crore from Singapore-based investment firm Temasek.

This would be the largest primary capital infusion in the bank and its first ever since its last raise in 2011-12, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement.

Its Rs1,913 crore IPO last year was a complete Offer-for-Sale with no infusion in the bank, it said.

AU Bank’s shareholders include IFC, Warburg Pincus, Chrys Capital and Kedaara Capital.

It said the bank clocked a strong disbursement growth of more than 60%, AUM growth of about 50% and mobilized Rs8,000 crore of deposits, in 2017-18.

As of 31 March 2018, AU Bank had expanded its branch network to over 500 touch points including 306 bank branches, 97 asset centers, 89 BC outlets, 23 offices and 292 ATMs.

First Published: Mon, Jun 18 2018. 05 09 PM IST
