GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 1,399 in new sale

Bookings for GoAir’s latest offer will end on December 30.

Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from as low as Rs 1,399 on selected routes. The 4-day booking period of GoAir’s offer, which started on Thursday, 27 December 2018, will end on 30 December 2018. Tickets booked under this period will be valid for travel from 13 January, 2019 to 31 January, 2019. GoAir also said that the latest Rs 1,399 offer is applicable for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period. The Rs 1,399 GoAir fare is applicable on Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Kolkata-Bhubaneswar, Lucknow-Delhi and Patna-Kolkata routes, according to the airline’s website.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes under this offer include Ahmedabad-Goa (Rs 1,599), Mumbai - Delhi (Rs 1,499), Kolkatat - Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399), Hyderabad - Goa (Rs 1,799), Chandigarh-Mumbai (Rs 2,899), Chennai - Pune (Rs 1,899), Pune - Bengaluru (Rs 1,599) .

SALE into the New Year with GoAir!

Fares starting ₹ 1399* (All Inc).

Another carrier Jet Airways is offering up to 30% discount on base fare in premiere and economy on select domestic flights. Bookings for this Jet Airways offer, which opened from 24 December, will remain open till 1 January. Further, for travel in premiere class on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior to departure for travel on or after 1 January. And for travel in economy class on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure for travel on or after 8 January.

India’s biggest airline IndiGo is starting daily non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Bhopal from January 5 and is offering fares starting Rs 1,999. IndiGo is also introducing daily non-stop return flights to Kannur from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hubli and Hyderabad from January 25 and the airline is offering fares from Rs 1799 on these routes.

National carrier Air India last month introduced late night flights to destinations such as Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Coimbatore and Goa with starting fares (15 days advance basic fares) from Rs 1,000.

Indian aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world with passengers carried by domestic carriers rising to 12.62 crore in the first 11 months of this year, a growth of 19.21% as compared to the same period of the previous year.