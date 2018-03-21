Travis Kalanick buys real estate company, takes CEO reins
San Francisco: After getting kicked out of the chief executive officer job at Uber Technologies Inc. in June, Travis Kalanick is getting back in the saddle.
Kalanick said Tuesday he’s buying a controlling stake in a distressed real estate company called City Storage Systems for $150 million and installing himself as CEO.
The investment represents roughly 10% of his liquid wealth. Kalanick sold $1.4 billion worth of Uber shares as part of SoftBank Group Corp.’s investment in the ride-hailing company in January. The real estate deal comes from Kalanick’s new fund, called 10100.
City Storage Systems redevelops distressed retail, parking and industrial real estate. “There are over $10 trillion in these real estate assets that will need to be re-purposed for the digital era,” Kalanick wrote in a tweet announcing the acquisition. Bloomberg
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors