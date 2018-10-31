 Jet Airways gets payment delay notice from aircraft lessors - Livemint
Home » Companies

Jet Airways gets payment delay notice from aircraft lessors

Jet Airways also says its payments to the AAI are up to date and had not received any show-cause notice

Last Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 04 13 PM IST
Reuters
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Jet Airways (India) Ltd has received notices on payment delays from a few aircraft lessors, the troubled airline said on Wednesday.

The company also said its payments to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) are up to date and it had not received any “show-cause” notice from the body.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 04 13 PM IST
Topics: Jet Airways aircraft naresh goyal aircraft lessors airline

