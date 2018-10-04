IL&FS appoints Vineet Nayyar as managing director
IL&FS non-executive chairman Uday Kotak says the new board will meet frequently and take all necessary steps to revive the company
Bengaluru/Mumbai: India’s Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), a debt-burdened infrastructure financing and construction company, has appointed Vineet Nayyar as its managing director, the company’s new Non-Executive Chairman Uday Kotak told reporters on Thursday.
The government replaced the company’s entire board on Monday after recent defaults on some of its debt obligations triggered declines in stock and debt markets, leading to concerns about broader risk in the country’s financial sector.
The new board will meet frequently and take all necessary steps to revive the company, said Kotak, who is also the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Nayyar is the executive vice chairman of Tech Mahindra, which helped revive failed computer services company Satyam, also following government intervention. The Mahindra group acquired Satyam in 2009.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )
More From Companies »
- IronPillar makes final close of $90 million fund
- Not stepping down from Maruti board over IL&FS crisis, says R.C. Bhargava
- Srinivasan Swamy appointed chairman of International Advertising Association
- Sandesaras - the brothers who wanted to be oil kings
- Droom raises $30 million to boost credit, certification services
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- India considering trade in local currency with China to arrest rupee slide
- Opinion | Data privacy can aid innovation
- Opinion | Testing times for Indian policymakers
- Flood-ravaged Kerala banks on tourism to revive its economy
- Post-Ockhi, scientists working on new model for better prediction of intensity of cyclones
Mark to Market »
- Rising truck rentals outpace fuel price hike, but for how long?
- Cues investors should look out for in the September quarter earnings
- An RIL-Hathway deal may result in a win-win for both companies
- Thyssenkrupp’s split could give Tata Steel an advantage
- Record spot electricity prices may hold a silver lining for stressed power plants