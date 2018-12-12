GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 1,415 on new route
On Bengaluru-Kannur route, GoAir flight tickets start from Rs 1,415
New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,415 on its new route, Kannur. Kannur would be GoAir’s 24th destination in its domestic network, according to the airline. As part of its operations from Kannur, GoAir will operate six times weekly services to Bengaluru, four times per week to Hyderabad and three times per week to Chennai. This GoAir flight will run daily with effect from 15 December. The airline also plans to commence its international operations from Kannur shortly post regulatory approvals
On Bengaluru-Kannur route, GoAir flight tickets start from Rs 1,415. Other GoAir routes from Kannur include Kannur-Bengaluru (Rs 1,595), Kannur-Chennai (Rs 1,909), Kannur-Hyderabad (Rs 2,772), Hyderabad-Kannur (Rs 3,057), as per GoAir’s website.
Meanwhile, GoAir also commenced flight operations from Bengaluru to Phuket, Thailand and Male on Sunday.
It"s time for direct Kann-ectivity! Fly smart from Kannur to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) December 9, 2018
Book now: https://t.co/uankHaV5DQ pic.twitter.com/0kYuHWG0Hx
Last week, GoAir had come out with another offer in which it was selling tickets for as low as Rs 1,499.
Vistara has announced a ‘24-hour only’ festive sale offer with ticket fares starting from Rs 999.
The Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL), which was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, began operations on Sunday.
Budget carrier GoAir is a low-cost international carrier based in Mumbai and owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group. Currently, the airline operates flights across 24 domestic and two international destinations, and owns a fleet of 41 aircraft.
More From Companies »
- NinjaCart raises $35 million from Accel, Syngeta Ventures
- Reliance Jio board approves plan to hive-off fibre, tower assets to separate entities
- Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new sale
- In big-company standings, $800 billion Apple faces new indignity
- Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy on roadmap for Jabong, Myntra
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Rupee weakens past 72 per US dollar: 5 things to know
- Yes Bank shares surge over 12% in 2 sessions ahead of board meet
- NinjaCart raises $35 million from Accel, Syngeta Ventures
- Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as 25th RBI governor
- SP, BSP to support Congress in MP; BJP says will not stake claim to form govt
Mark to Market »
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors
- HCL Tech’s acquisition of IBM products raises more questions than answers
- Investors ignore NMDC’s price cuts, and worry about its Donimalai iron ore mine instead
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface
- Why Uday Kotak’s defiance is scaring his bank’s investors