GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 1,415 on new route

As part of its operations from Kannur, GoAir will operate six times weekly services to Bengaluru, four times per week to Hyderabad and three times per week to Chennai. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,415 on its new route, Kannur. Kannur would be GoAir’s 24th destination in its domestic network, according to the airline. As part of its operations from Kannur, GoAir will operate six times weekly services to Bengaluru, four times per week to Hyderabad and three times per week to Chennai. This GoAir flight will run daily with effect from 15 December. The airline also plans to commence its international operations from Kannur shortly post regulatory approvals

On Bengaluru-Kannur route, GoAir flight tickets start from Rs 1,415. Other GoAir routes from Kannur include Kannur-Bengaluru (Rs 1,595), Kannur-Chennai (Rs 1,909), Kannur-Hyderabad (Rs 2,772), Hyderabad-Kannur (Rs 3,057), as per GoAir’s website.

Meanwhile, GoAir also commenced flight operations from Bengaluru to Phuket, Thailand and Male on Sunday.

Last week, GoAir had come out with another offer in which it was selling tickets for as low as Rs 1,499.

The Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL), which was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, began operations on Sunday.

Budget carrier GoAir is a low-cost international carrier based in Mumbai and owned by the Indian business conglomerate Wadia Group. Currently, the airline operates flights across 24 domestic and two international destinations, and owns a fleet of 41 aircraft.