Reliance Jio GigaFiber registrations begin on 15 August. All you need to know

Promising to provide internet data at lightning speed of 1Gbps for a cheap rate, Reliance Jio’s fixed-line broadband service Jio GigaFiber is likely to be available in your locality later this year. Services of Jio GigaFiber will be rolled out in 1,100 cities of India simultaneously soon. Although Reliance Jio has not announced neither the launch date nor the tariff plan of Jio GigaFiber, yet the market is rife with speculations that the service will bundle TV, broadband and landline services at tariff rates starting from Rs 500.

Reliance Jio is already running beta trials in lakhs of houses and now from Independence Day, 15 August, anyone can register his or her interest in getting Jio GigaFiber. Jio phone users can simply go to MyJio app on their phone and register. Others can go to Jio.com and do the registration process by giving their name, email id and telephone number.

A mere registration however does not make you a customer as you are only expressing your interest in availing the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service. In his speech at Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) annual general meeting (AGM), company chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that Jio GigaFiber rollout will be prioritised to those localities from where they receive the highest number of registrations. So if more people in your area make the registrations, chances of your area getting an early access to Jio GigaFiber will be higher.

Jio GigaFiber will come with Jio Giga Router for broadband access at your home or office and Jio Giga TV set top box for IPTV services.

The rollout of Jio GigaFiber services will also aid in fuelling the growth of new technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual reality. Reliance Jio’s network can handle high-definition streaming including content in 4K resolution, voice-activated virtual assistant, video conferencing and other related smart home solutions.