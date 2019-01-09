IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 899 in new sale

IndiGo’s latest Rs 899 offer is valid for travel between 24 January and 15 April 2019. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has come up with a new offer for domestic and international flyers. The carrier is offering flight tickets from Rs 899 on its domestic routes and Rs 3,399 on international. Bookings for IndiGo’s latest offer started today, 9 January 2019, and will end on 13 January 2019. IndiGo’s ‘New Year New Sale’ offer is valid for travel between 24 January and 15 April 2019, the carrier mentioned on its website. IndiGo has not disclosed the number of seats up for grabs under this offer.

“Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo,” the airline said.

IndiGo’s Rs 999 all-inclusive fare offer is valid for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period. Besides, those booking tickets through MobiKwik get an additional cashback, according to IndiGo’s site.

IndiGo’s Rs 999 and Rs 3,399 offers are valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network.

IndiGo’s latest offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least fifteen days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 15 April 2019.

“This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable,” IndiGo said. IndiGo’s new discount offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.

IndiGo, which claims to be among the fastest growing carriers in the world, has a fleet of over 200 aircraft, operating over 1,300 daily flights and connecting 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.

Another airline, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for as low at Rs 999 and Rs 2,999 for its domestic and international flyers. Jet Airways, under its ‘global sale’ offer, is offering up to 50% discount on base fares within India as well as International network.