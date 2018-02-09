ONGC profit up 15% on higher prices
ONGC’s net profit in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, at Rs5,014.67 crore, was higher than Rs4,352.33 crore in the same period a year ago
Last Published: Fri, Feb 09 2018. 07 04 PM IST
New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Friday reported 15% rise in the December quarter net profit on higher prices.
The net profit in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, at Rs5,014.67 crore, was higher than Rs4,352.33 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
ONGC’s total income rose 15.4% to Rs24,122.42 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18.
First Published: Fri, Feb 09 2018. 07 04 PM IST
