ONGC profit up 15% on higher prices

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Friday reported 15% rise in the December quarter net profit on higher prices.

The net profit in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, at Rs5,014.67 crore, was higher than Rs4,352.33 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

ONGC’s total income rose 15.4% to Rs24,122.42 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18.