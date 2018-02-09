 ONGC profit up 15% on higher prices - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

ONGC profit up 15% on higher prices

ONGC’s net profit in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, at Rs5,014.67 crore, was higher than Rs4,352.33 crore in the same period a year ago
Last Published: Fri, Feb 09 2018. 07 04 PM IST
PTI
ONGC’s total income rose 15.4% to Rs24,122.42 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18. Photo: Reuters
ONGC’s total income rose 15.4% to Rs24,122.42 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Friday reported 15% rise in the December quarter net profit on higher prices.

The net profit in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, at Rs5,014.67 crore, was higher than Rs4,352.33 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

ONGC’s total income rose 15.4% to Rs24,122.42 crore during the third quarter of 2017-18.

First Published: Fri, Feb 09 2018. 07 04 PM IST
Topics: ONGC ONGC results ONGC profit ONGC Q3 Results FY18 ONGC Q3 Profit FY18

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »