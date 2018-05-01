Hyundai sales up 6% in April at 59,744 units
Hyundai domestic sales rose 4.4% to 46,735 units last month as compared with 44,758 units in April 2017
Last Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 04 36 PM IST
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported 6% increase in total sales at 59,744 units in April 2018. The company had sold 56,368 units in April last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 4.4% to 46,735 units last month as compared with 44,758 units in April 2017.
Exports grew 12% in April at 13,009 units as against 11,610 units in the year-ago month.
First Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 04 36 PM IST
