Hyundai sales up 6% in April at 59,744 units

Hyundai domestic sales rose 4.4% to 46,735 units last month as compared with 44,758 units in April 2017
Last Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 04 36 PM IST
PTI
Exports grew 12% in April at 13,009 units as against 11,610 units in the year-ago month. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Exports grew 12% in April at 13,009 units as against 11,610 units in the year-ago month. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported 6% increase in total sales at 59,744 units in April 2018. The company had sold 56,368 units in April last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 4.4% to 46,735 units last month as compared with 44,758 units in April 2017.

Exports grew 12% in April at 13,009 units as against 11,610 units in the year-ago month.

First Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 04 36 PM IST
Topics: Hyundai Hyundai sales Hyundai April sales FY18 Hyundai exports auto industry

