Infosys to create 1,200 jobs in Australia, set up three innovation hubs

New Delhi: IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it will set up three innovation hubs in Australia and create 1,200 jobs in the country by 2020.

The Bengaluru-based company is already setting up similar hubs in the US — its largest market — and expects to hire 10,000 local workers by 2019.

“The creation of 1,200 IT jobs in Australia by 2020, of which around 40% will be Australian university graduates from fields, including computer science and design,” Infosys said in a statement.

The new innovation hubs will serve as a platform to enable Infosys co-create and co-innovate alongside clients, academia and government to accelerate innovation and upskilling of talent in emerging technologies and solutions.

Investment details were not disclosed.

“Today marks an important milestone for our company in our 20 year journey in Australia,” said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer at Infosys.

Infosys, like many of its peers, has been ramping local hiring in key markets such as the US, the UK and Australia to tackle increasing scrutiny around work visas by various governments. This is also part of Infosys’ three-pronged strategy of focussing on stabilising the company’s business in 2018-19, build momentum next year, followed by acceleration in 2020-21.

So far, Infosys has opened two technology and innovation hubs, one in Indianapolis, Indiana and another in Raleigh, North Carolina in the US. The company has also announced setting up of more such hubs in Hartford, Connecticut and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as a unique design and innovation hub in Providence, Rhode Island.

Of its stated target of 10,000 local workers, Infosys has hired over 6,200 American workers since May 2017 in the US.

