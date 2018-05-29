Coal India Q4 profit plunges 52% Rs1, 295 crore on higher expenses
Coal India’s Q4 profit was Rs1, 295 crore as compared to Rs 2, 719 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal
Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 03 57 PM IST
Bengaluru: Coal India Ltd’s profit plunged 52% in the March quarter (Q4 FY18) due to higher expenses, the state-run firm said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Profit was Rs1, 295 crore($190.55 million) in the three months ended 31 March, compared with Rs2,719 crore a year earlier, the coal miner said. The government has a 79% stake in Coal India.
Coal production rose to 183.45 million tonnes from 176.37 million tonnes a year earlier.
Total expenses jumped 24% to Rs27, 757crore.
On Tuesday, Coal India shares fell 0.98% to Rs282.15 apiece on BSE while Sensex lost 0.61% to end the day at 34,949.24 points.
First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 03 56 PM IST
