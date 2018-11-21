IKEA parent to create 11,500 jobs globally, but may also cut 7,500

Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Ingka Group, the parent company of Swedish furniture retailer IKEA, said it plans to create 11,500 new jobs worldwide over the next two years as it expands its IKEA footprint and invests in fulfillment centers and digital capabilities.

But simultaneously, the holding firm also said 7,500 jobs out of 160,000 across 30 markets may become redundant, focusing mainly on global functions. By rough calculation, that brings the number of net jobs or roles the company may cut to 4,000.

In India, though, it is in expansion mode as its first IKEA store was launched in Hyderabad only in August. The retailer’s second offline store is due to open in Mumbai next summer, and it will also look into launching its online operations in Mumbai around the same time. IKEA has four land parcels in the states of Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi/NCR and continues to look for more in all major cities.

“The idea (behind the global transformation) is how we can meet customers additionally apart from our big box stores, how we can meet them more closer in the cities under new (offline) formats that are being developed, and also to meet them digitally. This fits fantastically in India where we see that the smartphone plays a very important role, it’s a digitized country,” said Peter Betzel, chief executive officer of IKEA India.

IKEA plans to increase its India headcount from 1,500 to 15,000 in future of which 50% will be women. As part of that longer-term expansion strategy, it now plans to create 3,000 new jobs in the next two years in the country.

But in India, too, certain existing roles will change. The company, however, confirmed that all employees in those roles will get to explore new opportunities. Apart from jobs at the IKEA stores and new city centres, the furniture maker will also create a lot of new roles in areas such as digital, data analytics, diversified fulfilment networks and personalisation.

“India is an expanding market. We will create many more jobs in many new areas. We will now have to have competence working in our smaller city store formats, and competence in e-commerce, for instance, and then inside the organization a few jobs will transform. So there will be people who are today working in one job and tomorrow will wake on another job. That is also part of the transformation,” said Anna-Carin Mansson, country people and culture manager at IKEA India.

Ingka Group is assessing all parts of the organisation globally and is simplifying its business to enable a greater focus on adding value to its customers, the company said.

“We continue to grow and perform strongly. At the same time, we recognise that the retail landscape is transforming at a scale and pace we’ve never seen before. As customer behaviours change rapidly, we are investing and developing our business to meet their needs in better and newer ways...Together these elements guide our work and build our inclusive, open and honest culture, and we’re going to support our co-workers in the best possible way throughout this change,” Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group.