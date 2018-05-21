Lexus LX 570 SUV launched in India at Rs2.33 crore

The 2018 LX 570 also introduces third row seating which can transform easily to additional cargo space if needed.

New Delhi: Toyota Group’s luxury automobile maker Lexus on Monday launched its flagship SUV LX 570 in India priced at Rs2.33 crore (ex-showroom).

The new LX 570 is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine, Lexus India said in a statement.

Lexus India chairman N. Raja said, “The addition of the LX 570 to our line-up in India offers our guests a striking vehicle with a commanding presence on the road, and exceptional ride quality to match.”

The vehicle has a host of luxury features such as the Mark Levinson reference surround sound system with 19 speakers and high-definition 11.6-inch liquid crystal AI (artificial intelligence) displays for rear seats, among others.

The 2018 LX 570 also introduces third row seating which can transform easily to additional cargo space if needed, the company added.