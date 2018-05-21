 Lexus LX 570 SUV launched in India at Rs2.33 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Lexus LX 570 SUV launched in India at Rs2.33 crore

Powered by a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine, the new Lexus LX 570 gets Mark Levinson music system and 11.6-inch liquid crystal AI touchscreen displays for rear seats
Last Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 03 34 PM IST
PTI
The 2018 LX 570 also introduces third row seating which can transform easily to additional cargo space if needed.
The 2018 LX 570 also introduces third row seating which can transform easily to additional cargo space if needed.

New Delhi: Toyota Group’s luxury automobile maker Lexus on Monday launched its flagship SUV LX 570 in India priced at Rs2.33 crore (ex-showroom).

The new LX 570 is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine, Lexus India said in a statement.

Lexus India chairman N. Raja said, “The addition of the LX 570 to our line-up in India offers our guests a striking vehicle with a commanding presence on the road, and exceptional ride quality to match.”

The vehicle has a host of luxury features such as the Mark Levinson reference surround sound system with 19 speakers and high-definition 11.6-inch liquid crystal AI (artificial intelligence) displays for rear seats, among others.

The 2018 LX 570 also introduces third row seating which can transform easily to additional cargo space if needed, the company added.

First Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 03 34 PM IST
Topics: Lexus LX 570 SUV Lexus SUV Lexus SUV price Lexus SUV India launch Lexus SUV features

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »