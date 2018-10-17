ACC Q3 profit misses expectations as expenses rise

Cement sales volume grew 10% to 6.55 million tonnes in the quarter, while expenses rose 9.8%. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Cement maker ACC Ltd on Wednesday posted a 15.7% rise in quarterly profit, which fell short of market estimates as expenses rose.

Standalone profit was ₹206 crore ($27.99 million) for the third quarter ended 30 September, compared with ₹178 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of ₹234 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Cement sales volume grew 10% to 6.55 million tonnes in the quarter, while expenses rose 9.8%.

Quarterly sales of the company, which is a unit of the world’s largest cement maker, LafargeHolcim Ltd, grew 10% to ₹3,364 crore.